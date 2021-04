NORFOLK, Va. - Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two men who were both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.