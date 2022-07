NORFOLK, Va. - A man was injured in a shooting on South Cape Henry Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the report of a gunshot disturbance in the 3000 block of S. Cape Henry Avenue.

When officers arrived, they came in contact with a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and News 3 is working to learn more.