Norfolk Police investigate stabbing after man walks in hospital with injury

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place Saturday afternoon.

On August 29, around 1:20 p.m., police responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for the report of a man who had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Detectives determined the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive.

According to the police, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

