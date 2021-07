NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m., Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Beachmont Ave.

According to police, a man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no further possible suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.