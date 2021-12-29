Watch
Norfolk Police investigate two related shootings, non-life threatening injuries

Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 29, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is investigating two related shooting incidents that occurred around 6:45 p.m. on December 28, 2021.

The first incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when norfolk Police responded to the 800 block of Monticello Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a car.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The second incident occurred soon after the first at around 6:50 p.m.

Police were dispatched to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after receiving reports that a second man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived in a car.

Preliminary investigations revealed these incidents are related and occurred in the 1600 block of Hunter Street.

The investigation is still ongoing.

