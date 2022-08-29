Watch Now
Norfolk Police investigate undetermined death on N Military Highway

Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:46:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating an undetermined death.

Police responded to the 1200 block of North Military Highway after a call came in at 5:42 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

