Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Police investigating 31-year-old man's undetermined death

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 14:15:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating an undetermined death after a man’s body was found in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., first responders received a call about a man lying in the street near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found 31-year-old Evan D. Harris suffering from serious injuries.

Harris was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Harris's official cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education