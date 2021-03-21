Norfolk Police investigating 31-year-old man's undetermined death

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating an undetermined death after a man’s body was found in the 3000 block of Montana Avenue Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., first responders received a call about a man lying in the street near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found 31-year-old Evan D. Harris suffering from serious injuries.

Harris was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Harris's official cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.