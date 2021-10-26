Norfolk Police investigating after man killed in shooting on B Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was killed after a shooting in the 700 block of B Avenue Monday night.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m.

Norfolk Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

