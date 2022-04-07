Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Police investigating after man shot in arm

NF Brambleton Avenue shooting (April 7)
News 3
NF Brambleton Avenue shooting (April 7)
NF Brambleton Avenue shooting (April 7)
NF Brambleton Avenue shooting (April 7)
NF Brambleton Avenue shooting (April 7)
Posted at 7:07 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 19:07:41-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Chapel Street that left a man injured Thursday evening.

According to police, a call for a gunshot disturbance came in at 5:40 p.m.

Police responded to the area, where they met with a man who had been shot in the arm.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home