Norfolk Police investigating after man shot in arm

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Chapel Street that left a man injured Thursday evening.

According to police, a call for a gunshot disturbance came in at 5:40 p.m.

Police responded to the area, where they met with a man who had been shot in the arm.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

