Norfolk police investigating deadly double shooting Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. - A man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Sunday afternoon, according to Norfolk police.

Police said incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Creamer Road, which sits near the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and East Bayview Boulevard.

Responding officers found two men shot, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. News 3 has a crew on-scene and is working to learn more.