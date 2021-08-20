Norfolk Police investigating fatal shooting after man found dead on Dubose Drive

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Dubose Drive that left a man dead Thursday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

