Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Police investigating fatal shooting after man found dead on Dubose Drive

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 11:03 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 23:08:05-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Dubose Drive that left a man dead Thursday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections