Norfolk Police investigating reports of people throwing rocks at passing cars, damaging at least 2 vehicles

Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:21:34-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a group of people allegedly threw rocks at passing cars in Downtown Norfolk Tuesday night, damaging at least two vehicles.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Colley Avenue after a driver reported that their windshield was shattered while they drove under an underpass.

Witnesses said at least four people were involved in throwing rocks.

Norfolk Police currently have a vandalism report on file related to this event.

The incident is still under investigation.

News 3 will have more on this story Thursday night at 11.

