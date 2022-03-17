Norfolk Police investigating reports of people throwing rocks at passing cars, damaging at least 2 vehicles

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a group of people allegedly threw rocks at passing cars in Downtown Norfolk Tuesday night, damaging at least two vehicles.
According to police, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 21st Street and Colley Avenue after a driver reported that their windshield was shattered while they drove under an underpass.
Witnesses said at least four people were involved in throwing rocks.
Norfolk Police currently have a vandalism report on file related to this event.
The incident is still under investigation.
