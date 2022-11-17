Norfolk police investigating shooting on Church St.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police responded to a call around 6:20a.m in regard to a shooting in the 1100 block of Church Street.

That is near E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

According to a tweet posted by Norfolk Police Department, a man is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.



Due to the incident about half of Church Street was closed. The street is now back open.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact 757-664-3277 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

