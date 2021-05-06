Norfolk Police looking for suspect wanted for homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - Police seek the public's assistance to identify locate a woman who is wanted on charges related to a deadly shooting that happened Monday on Poplar Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Daymeion N. Carmon-Faison, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Carmon-Faison was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
After conducting an investigation, police have charged Shavyonne M. Vick, 28, of Norfolk, with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.
Anyone with information about Vick’s whereabouts are urged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.