Norfolk Police looking for suspect wanted for homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - Police seek the public's assistance to identify locate a woman who is wanted on charges related to a deadly shooting that happened Monday on Poplar Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 8:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Daymeion N. Carmon-Faison, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Carmon-Faison was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After conducting an investigation, police have charged Shavyonne M. Vick, 28, of Norfolk, with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.