Norfolk police looking for teenager last seen at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson.

Anderson is 18 years old and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to police.

Since then, he has not been in touch with his family, according to concerned detectives.

Police say Anderson is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs around 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

