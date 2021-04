NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need help finding a suspect wanted for a Dec. 2019 robbery.

Police tell News 3 they're looking for Yvonna Bacon.

Her last known address is on Killam Ave. near 38th St.

If you know where police can find her, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or using the P3 app or website.

Your tip could get you a cash reward of up to $1,000.