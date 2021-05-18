Watch
Norfolk Police need help finding man wanted for malicious wounding

Norfolk Police
David Bailey
Posted at 1:37 PM, May 18, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a man wanted for felony malicious wounding.

According to police, they're looking for David Bailey.

On April 3, 2021, police say he got into a fight with another man, causing several large lacerations.

If you know where police can find him, report your tip to Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887) or use the P3 app or website.

All tips to Crime Line are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

