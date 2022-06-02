Norfolk Police officer accused of threatening woman via text placed on administrative leave after arrest

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk Police officer accused of threatening a woman via text has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department announced.

Justine Headen, 22, is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been with NPD since 2021. He has been charged with making threats in writing, which is a felony.

Police say on Wednesday, a woman Headen knows told detectives she received threats from him via text message.

As a result of the investigation, Headen was arrested and charged.

Headen was released on $1,000 bond.

He has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the criminal trial and administrative investigation.

