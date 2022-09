NORFOLK, Va. - After failure to appear in court, police are searching for Rashad D. Dooley.

A Norfolk jury found Dooley, 29, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the murder of Christopher Cummings, 20, in 2011.

Dooley did not appear in court at the time of his verdict and three warrants for his arrest were issued for failure to appear.