Norfolk Police search for man wanted in connection to shooting on E. Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on E. Little Creek Road.

29-year-old Travarish D. Carpenter, of Portsmouth, has active warrants for aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of E. Little Creek Road. A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.