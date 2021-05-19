Watch
Norfolk Police search for men seen breaking into All-Star Sports store in Janaf Shopping Center

Norfolk Police
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:36:08-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the men who broke into the All-Star Sports store in Janaf Shopping center.

Police say on May 18 around 8:50 p.m., police responded to the report of a burglary alarm at the store located at 5900 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. When police arrived, they found that the store had been broken into, and items had been stolen.

Surveillance footage revealed the men seen entering the store and took a bag of items before leaving.

Anyone who recognizes these men, or has information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

