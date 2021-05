NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives are asking for help to locate 27-year-old Troy Bradshaw.

He was last seen on May 19 around 2:45 a.m., in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

Bradshaw is approximately 5'3" tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with behavioral disorders and needs medication.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.