NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are looking for a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen on September 17.

Wilman A. McLaurin is approximately 5’7”and 135 pounds.

Police said he has short gray hair, and brown eyes and frequents the Riverview and Colonial Place neighborhoods of Norfolk.

McLaurin requires medications for several health conditions, and anyone who has information about his whereabouts, or has seen him is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

There is no further information at this time.