Norfolk Police search for missing 81-year-old woman in need of medication for dementia

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police need the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen Tuesday morning.

Detectives say 81-year-old Mary Yeldell was last seen around 11:00 a.m., in the 500 block of Maryland Avenue.

Yeldell has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, glasses, long sleeve white shirt, burgundy pants with white stars, and open-toed white croc shoes.

Officials say she walks with a slight limp and is in need of medication for dementia.

She may possibly be in the Colonial Place, Ghent, or Riverview areas of Norfolk.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.