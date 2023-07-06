Norfolk police searching for female suspect following shooting on E. Liberty Street

Police are searching for a woman they say is wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman with serious injuries.

Police say after an investigation, Ashley S. Lewis, 26, of Norfolk, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in public.

On July 2, around 2:55 a.m., officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 1000 block of E. Liberty Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is now listed in stable condition.

Police ask that anyone with information about Ashley’s whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with News 3 for updates