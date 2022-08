NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on August 3, 2022.

According to police, Kadence S. Morrell was last seen in the 3100 block of Norway Place.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you or someone you know has seen Morrell, call 911. Police said in a statement that they are concerned for their safety.

