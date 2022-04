NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a missing 40-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues and has not been seen since mid-March.

According to police, Brian Holycross was last seen on March 11, 2022. He's known to frequent the area surrounding the Barry Robinson Center.

Holycross is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, and has brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Holycross could be, officers ask you to please call 911.