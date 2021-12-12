Norfolk Police searching for suspect after break-in at Granby Street business

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Downtown Norfolk business in late November.

According to police, at about midnight on November 27, 2021, officers were called to the Riverview Market on Granby Street for a report of a burglary.

Surveillance footage showed that a man broke into the store and took items.

If you or someone you know recognizes the man or the car seen in the images above, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.