NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 800 block of Pecan Point Road right now (Friday, April 21) due to a barricade situation.

The department tweeted the following picture at 10:18 a.m. for reference:

Norfolk Police Department

The circumstances of the barricade situation are currently unclear.

We will update this article once the area is cleared, and we are working to learn more about the situation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.