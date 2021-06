NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need your help to find a man who they say is wanted on a probation violation.

They're looking for Frederick Thomas Totten, 40, of Brest Ave. in Norfolk.

The probation violation is connected to a robbery charge.

Police say he's been wanted since June 2018.

If you know where he is, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3 app or website.

Tips to Crime Line always remain anonymous and could be worth cash rewards of up to $1,000.