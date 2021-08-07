Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Public Library to extend branch hours beginning Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
book and magazines in modern library at university
library book
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 17:41:22-04

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Library will begin to extend its hours beginning Monday, August 9.

All neighborhood branches will open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library will open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All branches will continue to offer Grab-n-Go services, and patrons can now browse the stacks or reserve a public computer for up to two hours.

Neighborhood BranchAddressDays of Operation
Barron F. Black6700 E. Tanners Creek DriveMonday through Thursday
Blyden879 E. Princess Anne RoadMonday through Thursday
Janaf124 Janaf Shopping CenterMonday through Thursday
Lafayette1610 Cromwell DriveMonday through Thursday
Larchmont6525 Hampton BoulevardMonday through Thursday
Little Creek7853 Tarpon PlaceMonday through Thursday
Park Place620 W. 29th StreetMonday through Thursday
Van Wyck1368 De Bree AvenueMonday through Thursday
Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch1425 Norchester AvenueTuesday through Saturday
Pretlow Anchor Branch111 W. Ocean View AvenueTuesday through Saturday

Click here for ongoing updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections