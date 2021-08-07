Norfolk Public Library to extend branch hours beginning Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Library will begin to extend its hours beginning Monday, August 9.
All neighborhood branches will open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library will open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All branches will continue to offer Grab-n-Go services, and patrons can now browse the stacks or reserve a public computer for up to two hours.
|Neighborhood Branch
|Address
|Days of Operation
|Barron F. Black
|6700 E. Tanners Creek Drive
|Monday through Thursday
|Blyden
|879 E. Princess Anne Road
|Monday through Thursday
|Janaf
|124 Janaf Shopping Center
|Monday through Thursday
|Lafayette
|1610 Cromwell Drive
|Monday through Thursday
|Larchmont
|6525 Hampton Boulevard
|Monday through Thursday
|Little Creek
|7853 Tarpon Place
|Monday through Thursday
|Park Place
|620 W. 29th Street
|Monday through Thursday
|Van Wyck
|1368 De Bree Avenue
|Monday through Thursday
|Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch
|1425 Norchester Avenue
|Tuesday through Saturday
|Pretlow Anchor Branch
|111 W. Ocean View Avenue
|Tuesday through Saturday