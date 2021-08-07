Norfolk Public Library to extend branch hours beginning Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Library will begin to extend its hours beginning Monday, August 9.

All neighborhood branches will open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library and Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library will open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All branches will continue to offer Grab-n-Go services, and patrons can now browse the stacks or reserve a public computer for up to two hours.

Neighborhood Branch Address Days of Operation Barron F. Black 6700 E. Tanners Creek Drive Monday through Thursday Blyden 879 E. Princess Anne Road Monday through Thursday Janaf 124 Janaf Shopping Center Monday through Thursday Lafayette 1610 Cromwell Drive Monday through Thursday Larchmont 6525 Hampton Boulevard Monday through Thursday Little Creek 7853 Tarpon Place Monday through Thursday Park Place 620 W. 29th Street Monday through Thursday Van Wyck 1368 De Bree Avenue Monday through Thursday Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch 1425 Norchester Avenue Tuesday through Saturday Pretlow Anchor Branch 111 W. Ocean View Avenue Tuesday through Saturday

