Norfolk Public Schools anticipates more drop-off delays Thursday due to continued school bus driver shortage

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools is one of many school districts across the country that is continuing to experience a shortage of school bus drivers.

Wednesday, the school district sent a message to families saying its transportation division is short-staffed and that parents may see delays in afternoon drop-offs.

A school spokesperson further explained to News 3 that some buses ran late Wednesday morning as transportation supervisors identified a high number of bus drivers called out sick. NPS worked on bus routing and calling in drivers throughout the day to provide solutions for students to get home.

The spokesperson said some individual schools began notifying parents earlier in the day before a division-wide notice went out.

NPS anticipates more delays for Thursday bus routes.

The district has been experiencing a significant shortage of bus drivers for the entire 2021-22 school year. It is continuing to hire bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.

If you'd like to apply, you can do so here and here.

