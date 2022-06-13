Norfolk Public Schools needs families' feedback in its school climate survey

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools is asking all parents and guardians to participate in the school's climate survey.

The School Climate Survey asks families to provide feedback on student and academic support, school leadership, safety and behavior, and family involvement.

“We are always striving to provide safe, welcoming environments for our students and staff that allow them to thrive,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong. “To do that successfully, we need to listen to our stakeholders about our strengths and opportunities for improvement.”

The survey is now open and will remain open until Sunday, July 31.

Parents with a current e-mail address on file will be sent an invitation and survey link or parents can click here.

Paper surveys are available by request at the schools. The survey is offered in both English and Spanish.

School officials say independent research and communications firm K12 Insight will administer the survey and compile the results.

Responses are confidential and final reports will only include overall findings, not individual responses.