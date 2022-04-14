Norfolk Public Schools now accepting applications for 2022-23 Virtual Scholars Academy

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools is accepting applications for its next Virtual Scholars Academy.

The Academy includes full course offerings for the 2022-23 school year, along with special education services and collaborative classes. It is available to all students in grades K-12.

Students interested in the program must apply and be accepted.

If accepted, students will remain enrolled at their zoned school and can participate in all school-sponsored sports, clubs and activities.

The deadline to apply to the Virtual Scholars Academy is Friday, April 29.

For more information on courses and to apply, click here.