Norfolk Public Schools now offering app to report bullying, safety concerns anonymously

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools has created a way to report bullying and other safety concerns.

The school district announced Tuesday that they have partnered with VectorSolutions to provide students, parents/guardians, and staff a safe way to report bullying and other safety concerns anytime through the Vector Alert Tip Reporting System app.

There is now the ability to text, call, e-mail, or report tips through the app, anonymously.

“We think that it will be beneficial with all of the different ways that they’ll be able to give us the information and it’s in real time,” said Carol Hamlin, Senior Director, Student Support Services. “So, as soon as the report hits, it gives them information, it gives us information, and we can get right on it.”

She says that every tip is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

The app is now available and can be found under “SafeSchools Alert” for Apple users in the App Store. It is under “Vector Alert” in Google Play.

For more information, click here.