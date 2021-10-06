Watch
Norfolk Public Schools now offering free virtual tutoring

Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 05, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools will provide free one-to-one online tutoring and homework help through FEV Tutor.

Students in grades 3 through 12 will now be able to receive free tutoring in core subjects, such as, math, science, social studies, and English language arts.

Students can schedule tutoring each week or access a live tutor anytime for last-minute homework help and support virtually.

“We are excited to deliver this high-quality, easy to access learning support to our students,” said Dr. Michael Cataldo, Chief Information and Instructional Technology Officer for Norfolk Public Schools.

The service is available to NPS students through February 2022.

To access tutoring services, click here.

