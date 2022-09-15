Norfolk Public Schools seeks community input on proposals for future of Maury High

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools wants the community's input on the future of Maury High School.

The school system is seeking community input on four proposals.

Community meetings have been scheduled for September 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Maury High School, and for October 12, 2022, at 6 p.m. at St. Helena Elementary School.

In August 2022, four plans were presented to the City of Norfolk School Board for consideration. Two of the plans propose to modernize the existing school, the other two propose to construct a new building.

For more information on the proposals click here then click on “Our District” and then “Educational Planning.”

