Norfolk Public Schools to families: Expect school bus delays for the rest of the school year

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools officials are warning families that their students' school buses may not always be on time for the rest of the year.

Thursday, the school district announced that due to staffing shortages, families can expect intermittent school bus delays.

NPS is no longer planning to send out daily messages communicating this; however, school officials said if your child's school will be significantly impacted, you will get a message from the school.

"We recognize and understand that the shortage of bus drivers may have caused an inconvenience to our families, and we are continuing to work diligently to resolve it," the school district wrote.

In February, News 3 reported that buses were running late after a large number of drivers called out sick. Norfolk Public Schools, like many other school districts across the country, told us they've been dealing with bus driver shortages all year.

As a result, many local parents told us they were frustrated with the district's slow response to alert them, saying school administrators weren't notifying them early enough in the mornings.