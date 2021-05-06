Norfolk Public Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies, will offer virtual viewing as an alternative

NORFOLK, Va. - NPS will host in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium, rain or shine.

To account for severe, inclement weather, “rain dates” have already been reserved. NPS is also prepared to hold a virtual experience mirroring the 2020 graduation if state and/or local health guidelines change.

Tentative Graduation Dates:

Norview High School June 10, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Booker T. Washington High School June 11, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Maury High School June 12, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Lake Taylor High School June 14, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Granby High School June 15, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Rain Date #1 June 14, 2021 6:00 p.m.

Rain Date #2 June 15, 2021 6:00 p.m.