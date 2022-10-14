Norfolk Public Schools trying to get input on 2023-2024 calendar

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials with Norfolk Public Schools want to hear from the community about the 2023-2024 school year. This comes as leaders are working to create the 2023-2024 academic calendar.

It includes the possibility of starting school before Labor Day. The school district said starting school earlier would help students have more time to learn before testing at the end of the year, as well as AP tests and other certification assessments the district offers.

There's a survey open so parents and employees can submit their feedback. You can tap or click here to access that survey. It closes Nov. 4.