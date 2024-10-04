NRHA offering free rides to residents in Norfolk food deserts

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in neighborhoods like Huntersville, Franklin Arms or Calvert’s Square, running basic every day errands can be a real challenge, with the closest grocery store in some of these communities sitting multiple miles away. This is even more of an issue for seniors and for residents who can’t drive. Luckily, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is stepping in to help.

On Wednesday, a bus of more than 100 people pulled up to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Senior Fest at the Chartway Arena, with some coming from these neighborhoods.

“It was good and I got to see sections of the town that I’ve never scene before,” said one Norfolk resident, Geraldine Jennings, when talking about the bus ride.

Watch related coverage: New Newport News Transportation Center opens Thursday

New Newport News Transportation Center opens Thursday

Jennings says she finds it hard to run some errands in her community because she can’t drive and has trouble walking.

“We can’t walk to the store and then our scooters don’t hold that much,” she told News 3.

To combat the problem, the NRHA teamed up with Agape tours to bus residents for free to the supermarket and to certain special events like the senior expo.

“There’s not a lot of food, healthy foods, for them to be able to access in that immediate area. So having the transportation, it provides them the opportunity to get the things they need,” said NRHA’s Community Relations Manager, Corey Brooks.

Brooks says these trips aren’t just vital for the physical health for the people in these communities, but also their mental health, as seniors tend to live more isolated lives.

Watch related coverage: Amtrake Virginia brings new transportation center to Newport News

Amtrak Virginia brings new transportation center to Newport News

“Our residents take full advantage of the opportunity. Also, there’s some socialization that happens and some normalcy,” he said.

Pick ups for the grocery store service occur Monday through Thursday, but Brooks doesn’t want to stop with just rides to the grocery store.

“To help residents out with things they need for workforce development. It may be interviews, it may be programs for our youth to be able to go on experiential trips,” Brooks said.

NRHA will also be busing the residents in these communities to the polls this November, so they can vote.

Watch related coverage: Hampton Roads transit want to transform Chesapeake transportation

Hampton Roads Transit wants to transform Chesapeake transportation

Here’s a list of the pick up locations for the service:

Franklin Arms Midrise:

2500 Princess Anne Rd, Norfolk.

10 a.m.

Hunter Square Midrise:

825 Goff Street, Norfolk.

11 a.m.

Young Terrace Rental Office:

816 Whitaker Lane, Norfolk.

1:45 p.m.

Calvert Square Envision Center:

975 Bagnall Rd. Norfolk.

2:00 p.m.

Watch related coverage: How cancer patients can get free rides to treatment