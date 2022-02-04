Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority, Rent Ready Norfolk hosting free webinars for landlords

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) and Rent Ready Norfolk are kicking off their 2022 Landlord Learning Series on Feb. 22.

Every fourth Tuesday of the month through July at 11 a.m., free hour-and-a-half webinars will be held covering topics of importance to landlords in Norfolk.

“With a third of American households renting, being a landlord can be lucrative and a way to make passive income collecting rent,” said Iyana Pointer, the liaison for the NRHA Housing Choice Voucher Program. “But it has its challenges and initially can be stressful and require a lot of work if you don’t have help.”

Pointer recommends all those leasing in the city consider leasing through the Housing Choice Voucher program, a subsidized program that helps landlords fill their rental properties with reliable tenants and guaranteed steady rental income while aiding low- income individuals, families, peopled with disabilities and seniors in finding decent, affordable housing in the private market. Currently, there are 170 HCV program voucher holders awaiting housing and 4,343 are on the HCV waitlist.

While the series will highlight the benefits of leasing through NRHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program, the Landlord Learning Series is not open just to HCV landlords.

The virtual series is for current and prospective landlords and property managers. Each month, local experts will present on common problems landlords face and many other topics of interest. The February session, titled “Tax Strategies Every Landlord Should Know to Increase Cashflow,” welcomes Matthias J. Needam, Director, CSG Strategic Tax Consultants, and Dawn A. Scott, Housing Program Administrator, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as presenters.

Those interested in the series can click here to register for the February session, see the full series calendar and register for any other sessions.

