Norfolk reduces speed limit on neighborhood streets to 20 mph

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk is taking action to reduce speed throughout the city's neighborhoods.

To address resident concerns and as part of its Vision Zero initiative, Norfolk’s Department of Transit is introducing a speed reduction program that will lower the speed limit on neighborhood streets to 20 mph.

Norfolk City Council passed an ordinance on October 26, that allows localities to slow speeds on local/neighborhood streets without requiring speed studies.

The ordinance goes into effect on December 11.

The Department of Transit says they have already identified priority areas throughout the city with plans to begin on the south side. Sign installation is expected to take place in that area from Tuesday, November 9, through Friday, November 12, weather permitting.

20 mph is now nationally recognized as a new speed limit for neighborhood streets.

Vision Zero is the city’s strategy to eliminate all pedestrian and bicycle fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safety, mobility, and equity for all road users. City Council adopted the Vision Zero policy in November 2019.

