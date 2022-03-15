Watch
Norfolk resident says men came to her door, shot dog and another escaped

News 3
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 10:58:36-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police have responded to a scene where a resident says a shooting happened Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of McNeal Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

As News 3 waits for information from police we spoke to a resident who said men came up to her door and shot and killed her dog named Piggy.

She is now also looking for her other dog named Baby (pictured below) who escaped during the incident.

Part of McNeal Avenue is closed as police investigate.

This investigation is ongoing and News 3 is trying to learn more.

