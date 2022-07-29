Watch Now
Norfolk resident trapped on 2nd floor of home after tree struck by lighting falls on it

thumbnail_IMG_8394.jpg
Justin Fleenor
thumbnail_IMG_8394.jpg
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 19:34:20-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A lighting strike caused one resident to be trapped in their home Friday afternoon due to storms in the area.

Crews responded to Woolsey Street to a home for a person trapped on the second floor after a tree had fallen on the home after being struck by lightning.

thumbnail_IMG_8400.jpg

They had to work through cutting branches to get to the resident but were able to safely rescue him without injury. Crews utilized the ladder truck to access the upper level to get him.

thumbnail_IMG_8402.jpg

According to officials, they’d gotten him out at 6:13 p.m.

untitleddocument (13).png

