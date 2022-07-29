Norfolk resident trapped on 2nd floor of home after tree struck by lighting falls on it

NORFOLK, Va. - A lighting strike caused one resident to be trapped in their home Friday afternoon due to storms in the area.

Crews responded to Woolsey Street to a home for a person trapped on the second floor after a tree had fallen on the home after being struck by lightning.

Justin Fleenor

They had to work through cutting branches to get to the resident but were able to safely rescue him without injury. Crews utilized the ladder truck to access the upper level to get him.

Justin Fleenor

According to officials, they’d gotten him out at 6:13 p.m.

