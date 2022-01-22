Norfolk residents enjoy snow day on ODU campus

NORFOLK, Va. - After Hampton Roads was turned into a winter wonderland Friday night, many who live in Norfolk flocked to the campus of Old Dominion University to take advantage of the snow.

"I was excited last night watching it fall," ODU student Rohan Hobbs said. "I was like, ‘I’m ready to go, I’m ready to play in the snow.'”

"I was pretty excited,"ODU student Collin Rice said. "In Norfolk, it’s not something you see everyday."

"You don’t really want to build a snowman the first thing," Rice added, while showing off his six-foot-one snowman. "After a day or two, when the snow starts melting, you can get really good snowmen."

"This is really good snow," ODU student Kyle Canady said "Usually it’s like super dry or powdery. This is really good."

There's more than enough "snowman worthy" snow to go around, with Norfolk receiving four to five inches of snow. And it's not just building snowmen that locals have taken advantage of, but also starting snowball fights and sledding.