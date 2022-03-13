Norfolk residents' input on how city should use $154M ARPA funding now available

NORFOLK, Va. - Results from Norfolk residents' input on how the city should use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act are officially in.

The city received $154.1 million in ARPA funding.

Since November 2021, Norfolk city officials gave residents the opportunity to provide input on their priorities on how the city should utilize the funding.

Residents provided comments in-person, online, and at drop boxes located at recreation centers and libraries.

The results of this community engagement are officially in.

On March 5, City Council was provided the report of all public comments. It is also being emailed to anyone who provided an email address at sign-in at one of the ARPA public meetings.

According to the report, the top five priorities for residents include:



Continuity of services Additional funding for flooding Construct regional Broadband Ring Construction of Southside Trail and connect to Elizabeth City Trail Fund arts, culture, and tourism events

The resource guide of results will also be available on the city’s ARPA webpage and distributed to libraries across the city beginning the week of March 14.

City Council will now take the report into consideration, which they are now reviewing and amending.

Before the city makes a final decision, a public hearing will be held for additional resident comments.

We will update the story on more information on the public hearing will be provided as it becomes available.