Norfolk School Board approves $462.8M budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk School Board approved a $462.8 million operating budget for Norfolk Public Schools for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during their March 17 meeting.

According to school board officials, the proposed budget contains recommendations to provide students and schools with additional support and includes $50 million of Coronavirus Relief funds approved by Congress in December.

The budget will cover textbooks, the school's nutrition fund, grants and special projects, and more.

Here is a breakdown of the operating budget by major fund:

General Fund (funded largely by city and state resources) $349.3 million

School Nutrition Fund (school breakfast and lunch programs) $22.0 million

Grants and Special Projects Fund (largely federal and state grants) $39.8 million

Federal Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplement (grant) $50.4 million

Textbook Fund (local and state funds) $41.3 million

The proposed budget will now be sent to City Council for consideration in May.

For more details on the approved budget, click here.

