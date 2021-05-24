Watch
Norfolk seeks input from residents on city's hidden history

City of Norfolk
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 24, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk wants to uncover the city's 400-year-old history and discover what stories are worth sharing.

Norfolk’s Historic Preservation staff and the Architectural Review Board are asking residents to uncover the city's hidden gems and history in a series of five surveyNFK virtual community meetings that are being held each Wednesday starting May 26 at 6 p.m.

Historic areas such as St. Paul’s Church, the U.S.S. Wisconsin and the Attucks Theatre are well documented, however, Norfolk knows there are even more out there.

The city is beginning a multi-year investigation into the unknown histories of Norfolk and wants residents to provide their input.

Buildings or sites are considered historic if they are 50 years old or older.

Residents can complete surveyNFK’s online poll here.

For meeting information, click here.

