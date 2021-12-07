Norfolk seeks proposals to redevelop former Greyhound bus station

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk needs the public's help on what the former Greyhound bus station should turn into.

The city is seeking visionary proposals to transform the former Greyhound bus station located at 701 Monticello Avenue. City officials say the proposals should complement the Downtown Norfolk 2030 Plan and the city's existing development projects.

“This request for proposals provides the City with an exciting opportunity to explore the possibilities of transforming a former bus station into a vibrant development at a gateway in our downtown,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.

The Greyhound site is a premier development site in the NEON District.

“The Greyhound site is a prominent gateway into the NEON District (which also includes the Auto Row Historic District). The community seeks a creative project that will fit within the context of the district and provide affordable spaces for artists and makers. Our desired outcome is for a project that, over a multitude of dayparts, serves the community and city,” said Mary Miller, President and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council

The deadline for proposals is February 18, 2022.

For more information, contact Jared Chalk via email at development@norfolk.gov or call (757) 664-4105.

